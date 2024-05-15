Field’s SuperValu makes a 48% carbon cut after top investment

FIELD’S SuperValu in Skibbereen has achieved a 48% carbon reduction since implementing sustainable initiatives over the last year.

An investment of €1.3m has been made in-store on sustainability measures to date.

As part of the significant store investment the shop has incorporated a number of sustainability upgrades to enhance the efficiency of the store.

This includes the upgrading of refrigerators and freezers and the installation of LED lighting and electric shelf edge labels (eSELs).

In addition to this, 182 solar panels will be installed at the store in the next few months, which will be the equivalent of powering 17 homes a year.

‘At SuperValu Skibbereen, we are acutely aware of the responsibility that rests with all of us in relation to climate action, both individually and collectively,’ said Ruth Field.

‘The changes we have made in store because of our store revamp and the sustainability fund investment have allowed us to achieve a 48% carbon reduction. For example, we have installed new refrigeration with all doors running on environmentally friendly gas. We look forward to building on these actions and making every day real sustainable action accessible for our customers. As a community hub, we are committed to reaching net zero by 2040 and we will continue to enhance sustainability measures across our store to play our part.’