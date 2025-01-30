Fibre broadband boost for Clonakilty and Kinsale

HIGH-speed broadband will be available in the Clonakilty and Kinsale areas this year, as rural homes and businesses get fibre connections under the government’s National Broadband Plan.

Almost 15,500 Cork homes, farms and businesses have been moved to an earlier completion date in 2025 than had been originally planned, according to an announcement from National Broadband Ireland (NBI).

This includes over 9,500 premises in Cork that were originally scheduled to be upgraded in 2026, with the earlier rollout meaning they will be able to avail of a connection to NBI’s network up to eight months sooner than previously anticipated.

‘The huge progress that was made on the rollout in 2024 means we can deliver high-speed broadband to more homes and businesses earlier this year and leaves us in a strong position to complete our rollout on time and on budget,’ said Peter Hendrink, ceo at NBI. ‘With just two years remaining, we’re working tirelessly to ensure we meet our commitments and provide communities with the connectivity they deserve.’

The National Broadband Plan was announced in 2012 by the then Minister of Communications Pat Rabbitte, but suffered a number of setbacks during the tender process which meant a delay to the start of the rollout. However, as of this week, NBI has made high-speed fibre broadband available to 36,731 premises in Cork, with 4,500 premises connecting to the network each month.

A total of 82,000 homes, farms and businesses in Cork have been included in NBI’s rollout, with an investment of €314m earmarked for the county to ensure fast and reliable internet access is available in rural areas.

To check your address to see when your premises is scheduled to be connected, visit nbi.ie/map.