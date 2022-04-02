Fernhill House is named top Irish wedding venue

FERNHILL House Hotel has been crowned the best wedding venue in Ireland.

The family-run business was awarded the accolade at the Gold Medal Awards which are widely recognised as the leading independent awards programme for the Irish hospitality industry.

Judged by industry experts, the Hotel & Catering Review Gold Medal Awards recognise and reward excellence in hospitality and catering operations across the country.

They applaud hospitality businesses that achieve the highest standard of product and service in the industry.

As well as winning the wedding venue category, Fernhill House was shortlisted in the leading green hotel, best afternoon tea and best country house sections.

Michael O’Neill Jnr said they were delighted with the win: ‘It’s a huge achievement for us. All the medal winning wedding venues were historic country houses which highlights the trend that couples want that look, and a wedding venue with a bit of history on their big day.’

Fernhill House Hotel has 130 weddings booked in so far this year, with four to five taking place some weeks.

Michael said what sets them apart is their level of service: ‘A member of family is always on duty for every one of our weddings.’

Bronze medal in the chef of the year category went to Kinsale’s Blue Haven Hotel’s head chef Meeran Manzoor.