Female founders really making their mark with new enterprises

THERE has been an increase of over 400% in the number of female founders being supported by Enterprise Ireland’s high potential start-ups fund since 2011, a business event has heard.

More than 200 women celebrated National Women’s Enterprise Day in Dunmore House, Clonakilty.

The event was hosted by Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West, is one of Ireland’s largest celebrations of female entrepreneurship. Now running 17 years, National Women’s Enterprise Day addresses issues affecting women in business.

Addressing attendees at the event, Cork County Council director of services, economic development, enterprise & tourism, Sharon Corcoran said National Women’s Enterprise Day empowers women in business by addressing the holistic needs of entrepreneurs, recognising that success goes far beyond the balance sheet.

‘This commitment has seen vast changes in the landscape of female entrepreneurship, with an increase of over 400% in the number of female founders being supported through Enterprise Ireland’s high potential Start-Ups fund since 2011,’ she said.

Event Ambassador and Leading Light representing LEO Cork North & West, Caroline Murphy of West Cork Eggs spoke of her own business journey over the past 14 years. ‘Never could I have imagined that the purchase of 4 hens in 2009 would lead me to 3,500 free range hens and to running my business, West Cork Eggs. Life has a beauti- ful way of taking you to where you need to be when you allow it to, and I hope that each of you allow yourselves to learn and be led to a business of dreams and maybe today is the start of that for many of you.’

Cork-based MC Amy Jane Keating, creator of the ‘Go Do You’ podcast was the host of the event and gave a motivating networking session focused on the event’s theme ‘Empowering Business Together’.

Other speakers included entrepreneur Patricia Kane of Reuzi.ie and Pragmatica, and Laura Dowling, aka The Fabulous Pharmacist and founder of fabÜ Wellness.