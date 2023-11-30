Family business Celtic Cottages wins industry award

BY KIERAN O’MAHONY

A ROSSCARBERY family business is celebrating following a recent award at the Irish Self Catering Federation awards held in Dublin.

Celtic Cottages, which provides self-catering tourist accommodation and is run by Kate Wycherley and Greg O’Donovan, won the Best Short Term Rental (STR) business at the national awards ceremony.

Their business offers accommodation in the form of both traditional cottages and bay view houses in the heart of Rosscarbery village.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Kate and Greg said they are delighted to have won the award and that the recognition is extra special as they received it in their 45th year of business.

‘This is a small family business, which opened in 1978 and we provide self-catering accommodation. This award means a lot to us being recognised in our industry, which is always challenging especially in the last few years.’

‘We have a great team which enables us to provide this service to our many guests over the years and we want to acknowledge our staff and all past employees for their commitment to us.

‘Thanks to all our guests, new and regular, for staying with us and enjoying the beautiful part of the world we are in, Rosscarbery.’