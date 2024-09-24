Entering Southern Star business awards boosted Jack’s fortunes

IT’S official: entering the Southern Star West Cork Business & Tourism Awards can help bring new customers for your business, a previous award winner has said.

Jack Regan, owner of B2B marketing agency Trend 7 Media, was named West Cork Young Businessperson of the Year at last year’s awards, and says the recognition helped his business grow.

‘Last year I entered The Southern Star West Cork Business & Tourism Awards – it was a great experience and definitely helped me develop new skills,’ he said. ‘Especially at the pitch night at Ludgate last December.’

Trend 7 Media works with ‘B2B’ businesses to help grow their brand through content and social media marketing, with Jack is now working with a number of businesses across West Cork.

‘We got some new enquiries as a result of winning the award as well as from publication in The Southern Star, which turned into some new clients, which was a fantastic benefit of entering the awards.

‘The process of entering the awards was very straightforward, and I’d definitely recommend it to businesses looking to apply to this year’s awards,’ he said.

The West Cork Young Businessperson of the Year category supports and champions West Cork’s young, dynamic and creative businessmen and women. If you are a business owner or business operator/manager under the age of 35 and your business has been in operation for a minimum of one year, this is your opportunity to showcase your business skills.

With less than a month to go until entries close, now is the time to put your name forward and ensure your business continues to thrive – with nine categories, there is an opportunity for businesses of all shapes and sizes to enter.

To enter this year’s awards, visit www.westcorkbusinessandtourismawards.ie. Entries close on Friday, October 11th.