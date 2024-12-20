Eco resort in Goleen claims award for sustainability

THE Goleen Harbour eco accommodation has been recognised with a Business and Commercial Sector award by The Environmental Forum.

The Environmental Forum advocates sustainable and greener living, and its awards took place at St Peter’s, on North Main Street, in Cork city, on Thursday, December 12th.

Among the award winners are Goleen Harbour, the 38-acre eco glamping and camping project outside Goleen, run by Matt Mills and Melanie Furniss.

The Environmental Forum board said the eco-tourism business received the award for its ‘holistic approach in developing the business and incorporating zero carbon district heating and power on site, turning food waste into biogas to cook with and providing a high value compost tea for their closed loop nutrient cycle system for their vegetable growing’.

‘The site has a native woodland of over 10,000 trees,’ it added. ‘Helping others to construct with lower impact they teach green building, and all but one of the buildings are on ground screws to tread lightly on the land.’

Goleen Harbour was nominated by Shirley Gallagher, who said the business incorporates ‘circularity, ecology and energy efficiency which others can replicate’.

This year the board of the Forum also honoured ecologist Tom O’Byrne with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution, which included a leading role in the creation of the Clogheenmilcon Fen sanctuary walkway outside Blarney.

The outstanding individual category winner was shared as Tony Nagle, John Lusby and Alan McCarthy were honoured for their combined efforts over many years to help restore the Barn Owl population.