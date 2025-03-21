Drink it in – Bandon-based Hyde Irish Whiskey firm’s big award

BANDON-based Hyde Irish Whiskey has been honoured with a prestigious award at the recent World Whiskies Awards 2025.

The awards, which celebrate the finest whiskeys from around the world, recognise outstanding quality, innovation and craftsmanship.

Hyde’s 20-year-old single cask single malt whiskey was named the best single cask single malt Irish whiskey in the world.

The firm were also awarded silver in the blended category for their Bandon blend, and silver in the single malt category for their ‘number 11 peat cask single malt’ whiskey.

The Hyde family’s association with Irish whiskey dates back over twelve generations to 1640, when Jack and Daniel Hyde began bonding and selling whiskey from their pub at Tinkers Cross, just outside of Bandon.

The family pub was locally renowned for the quality of its cask-aged whiskey, which was matured in a shed behind the pub.

‘I like to think that my ancestors would be very proud to see the Hyde family name still representing great Irish whiskey after twelve generations,’ said Conor Hyde of Hyde Irish Whiskey.

‘Winning best single cask single malt Irish whiskey in the world is a testament to the dedication and passion we put into every bottle. This is not just a win for Hyde, but for county Cork and its long, rich Irish whiskey-making heritage.

‘Hyde Irish whiskey has gone from strength to strength over the last decade, and you can now find Hyde in over 65 markets worldwide.’