Dr Tara is a shining success

June 14th, 2021 11:50 AM

By Southern Star Team

Dr Tara Shine from Change by Degrees who won Network Cork’s Businesswoman of the Year award this week. There were seven other award winners at the event and they will now all go forward for the national Network Ireland Business Awards on October 8th in Waterford. (Photo: Darragh Kane)

KINSALE’S Dr Tara Shine, co-founder of the social enterprise that inspires people to live and work more sustainably, Change by Degrees, has won Network Ireland Cork Businesswoman of the Year award.

Dr Shine, who has spent 20 years as a climate change negotiator and adviser on environmental policy, also won the Stem Businesswoman of the Year category.

President of Network Cork, Barbara Nugent, who is from Clonakilty, said the winners were all ‘linked through their exceptional leadership and resilience through crisis.’

