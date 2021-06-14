Dr Tara is a shining success

KINSALE’S Dr Tara Shine, co-founder of the social enterprise that inspires people to live and work more sustainably, Change by Degrees, has won Network Ireland Cork Businesswoman of the Year award.

Dr Shine, who has spent 20 years as a climate change negotiator and adviser on environmental policy, also won the Stem Businesswoman of the Year category.

President of Network Cork, Barbara Nugent, who is from Clonakilty, said the winners were all ‘linked through their exceptional leadership and resilience through crisis.’