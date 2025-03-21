Designer Anne selected for Arnotts pop-up in Dublin

ROSSMORE-based artist and designer Anne Harrington Rees is one of 35 Irish designers and makers to have had their work selected for the Design & Crafts Council ‘Design Ireland’ pop-up at Arnotts in Dublin.

In Anne’s case, her colourful prints, inspired by West Cork nature, caught the eyes of the selection panel.

The launch of this showcase took place in Arnotts last Thursday, and for Anne, this has been an exciting few months, preparing her prints to be stocked in one of Ireland’s most iconic department stores.

In fact, you may say that she’s been working towards this moment all her life as she’s been drawing, making and designing since childhood, on paper, in landscaping and in fibre.

A degree in landscape horticulture, a HND in design crafts, studies in surface pattern design, contributions to the West Cork arts for health programme, an interest in Irish place names and folklore, and a love of learning new things all feed into Anne’s practice, as does her knowledge of and passion for nature, developed from years of wildlife gardening and taking part in citizen science projects.

‘Art, in all its forms, has such a positive effect on people’s well-being’, says Anne.

‘By combining art with nature and being outdoors, the benefits increase even more. Over time, by focussing in on beauty and what brings us joy, we can actually change our brain from its negative bias to a more positive outlook on life.

‘My colourful prints are a way of bringing the joy and beauty of West Cork nature into your home, wherever in the world that may be. Hopefully my artwork will help to lift people’s spirits and encourage everyone to look after their own patch of planet Earth.

‘After all, we are all part of nature. Nature is home, not just a place to visit.’