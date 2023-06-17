Crosshaven’s Ricky is driving firm’s new home-charging solutions

ELECTRIC vehicle (EV) charging platform Monta, have announced a partnership with Smartzone, Ireland’s first dedicated smart homes solutions company.

The partnership will see Monta, whose country manager is Ricky Hill from Crosshaven, and Smartzone provide homeowners and charge point operators a seamless way to manage charging schedules, view consumption data and give charging access to friends, family and guests.

Monta’s announcement comes as Smartzone aims to roll out 25,000 home charges across Ireland by the end of 2025. From today, Smartzone will automatically connect its charging points to Monta’s back-end software. This will allow Smartzone customers to view their charging history, manage access to the charge point, and set their own pricing and usage.

Ricky Hill said: ‘Our combined software and infrastructure solutions will mean charge point operators can manage their installs all under one roof, while EV drivers will benefit from a much-improved user experience via our seamless app. We’re looking forward to helping Ireland complete its journey towards a greener future and help the government achieve its plans as set out under the recently announced EV strategy.’