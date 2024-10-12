Crosshaven’s Green Rebel donates €15,000 to RNLI

IRISH offshore survey company Green Rebel has donated €15,000 to the RNLI as it announced its support for six RNLI stations nationally, including Crosshaven.

Green Rebel is Cork-headquartered firm which provides data services for the offshore wind and energy sectors. It has a fleet of purpose-built vessels, floating LiDAR buoys and an in-house team of scientists and industry-based experts in Cork city, Crosshaven, and Limerick.

The funds allocated to each station will be used to support the running and maintenance of the stations.

‘We have several team members who are volunteer crew members with their local RNLI and we are very proud of the commitment they and their fellow volunteers make by responding to emergencies at sea no matter the hour or the weather conditions,’ said Green Rebel chief Kieran Ivers. ‘Supporting the RNLI is a way for us to ‘pay it forward’ and support the coastal communities and areas in which we operate.’

Ballycotton RNLI lifeboat volunteer and Green Rebel fleet manager Alan Cott knows the heartbreak of losing family at sea. ‘I lost a brother to drowning some years ago while he was out fishing. Being part of the RNLI makes me feel I am giving something back while also hopefully preventing some families from going through what we did.’