Council’s €516m budget means 2% rise in rates

December 21st, 2024 8:00 AM

CORK County Council has approved a €516m budget for 2025. The majority of expenditure will go towards roads upkeep and housing.

The Council said in a statement that there will also be a strong focus on Cork towns and villages through increased investment in library operations, street cleaning and maintenance of open spaces, as well as supporting the business community.

The budget means that there will be a 2% annual rates rise next year.

County mayor Cllr Joe Carroll said the budget has a strong emphasis on communities and the resourcing of towns and villages. ‘Cork County Council is committed to delivering the services needed to enhance our urban and rural communities which is reflected throughout this record budget.’

