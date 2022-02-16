Conference to explore offshore renewable energy opportunities

THE National Maritime College of Ireland (NMCI) will host a hybrid conference/webinar to discuss Ireland’s offshore renewable energy opportunity next month.

The conference will bring together representatives from across Ireland’s maritime and supply chain workforceo, including Damien Turner from the Castletownbere-based Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation.

He will speak on the co-existence of offshore renewable energy with the fishing industry.

The conference will seek specifically to put the spotlight on the qualifications and certifications for the fishing industry to ensure it is fit for the dual purpose of keeping fishermen fishing, while simultaneously ensuring that our coastal communities mariners and infrastructure are best placed to contribute to and benefit from this developing maritime industry.

Captain Brian Fitzgerald of the Simply Blue Group, sponsors of the event, said: ‘As Ireland struggles to meet the challenges of climate change, and fishing communities struggle with an unknown future, offshore renewable energy developments will have a far greater chance of delivering a sustainable future for all, if the solutions are co-created. Ireland needs its best team on the field.’

Cormac Gebruers, head of college, NMCI, added: ‘We hope the event will awaken Ireland’s mariners to an exciting and co-existing future that sees a thriving and growing fishing industry working in harmony with Ireland meeting its climate action targets.’

The conference takes place on Friday March 4th.