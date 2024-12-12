Clubs are invited to apply for €5k award

SPORTS clubs in Cork are being invited to apply for the Texaco Support for Sport initiative, which will give €5,000 to one club in the county.

The Texaco Support for Sport initiative gives €5,000 to one club in each county in the Republic of Ireland. Clubs to receive the €5,000 funding since it started in 2021 include the Bandon Ravens Basketball Club.

Applications are open to all sports clubs irrespective of sporting discipline, size, membership, age, cultural appeal, or gender, including clubs that may have been unsuccessful in their application previously.

Clubs wishing to apply should register their interest on www.TexacoSupportforSport.com, followed, before closing date, by a completed application that should include details of their sporting activity, the importance of the club in the local community, the purpose for which the funding is sought, and the use to which the funds will be put.

A sole qualifying requirement is that clubs must be properly constituted and hold a valid Games and Sports Exemption Number that features on the list published by the Office of the Revenue Commissioners.

The closing date for applications is January 31st, 2025 with adjudication taking place thereafter. Leading the adjudication process once again is Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, broadcaster and former Munster and Ireland rugby star Donncha O’Callaghan.