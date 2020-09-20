Clon’s Global Shares to add 630 jobs in four years

CLONAKILTY-based fintech Global Shares is to increase its workforce from 370 to 1,000 in the next four years, with 150 high-skill roles immediately available.

The company is also on target to become West Cork’s first ‘unicorn’ by 2024 – a firm with a valuation of at least $1bn.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the first 150 new jobs at the firm’s headquarters in the West Cork Technology Park last Friday.

Speaking in the almost-empty office space – the majority of employees have been working from home due to Covid-19 guidelines – the Taoiseach said: ‘The story of Global Shares is a remarkable one, illustrating how from small beginnings a company can grow and develop a global footprint. It is an inspiring example of what can be achieved through talent and ambition.’

He said that at the heart of Global Shares is its people. ‘This hard-working, determined and highly-skilled workforce has driven the company’s success and growth. This announcement marks another step in what is an exceptional journey.’

Global Shares is an employee-owned company and the jobs which are coming onstream now are supported by Enterprise Ireland.

Chief executive of the company, Tim Houstoun, said: ‘I love that we are writing software in Clonakilty that transforms people’s lives worldwide through the momentum and wealth created by employee ownership. Our growth over the past couple of years has been enormous, but over the next few years, we’re aiming to be West Cork’s first unicorn, and we’re on track to achieve that.’

Local Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan said it is encouraging to see Global Shares put faith in Clonakilty.

‘It’s great to see them making a further investment and commitment to Clonakilty. Clon’s a small town and many are under the impression we rely solely on tourism. That’s not the case. Clonakilty is an unique model where it’s in a rural area, but people can live, work and enjoy themselves all in the same town,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

Following the visit, Deputy O’Sullivan showed the Taoiseach the Joe Walsh Trail, a greenway cycle route which stops short of the Technology Park and re-routes cyclists and walkers back onto the busy N71.

The Fianna Fáil deputy said he hoped the Taoiseach could sanction funding for the trail’s completion. The first phase of the greenway was officially opened last November and named in honour of the former agriculture minister, credited with the development of the technology park.