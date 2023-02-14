Clon’s Fernhill House wins Irish Wedding Venue Award

WEST Cork’s family-run country estate Fernhill House has been announced Ireland’s Best Country House Wedding Venue by SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue Awards, and received an acclaimed judge’s choice award.

Hosting nuptials up to 300 guests, Fernhill House is a Georgian manor country house set amongst acres of landscaped gardens with stunning views of the countryside.

Fernhill has been cared for by the O’Neill family for four generations and offers both wedding ceremony and receptions spaces including their spectacular wisteria adorned garden, private garden settings and luxurious mansion with its antique spiral staircase, open fires and stunning library and foyer. The SaveMyDay.ie awards showcase the best Irish wedding places and spaces available for wedding receptions, parties and ceremonies ranging across a number of awards categories.

The awards recognise top venues for their excellence, high quality and unique offerings.

From magnificent and romantic castles, festival-feel marquee and glamping venues to city centre boutique hotels and celebrated restaurants, SaveMyDay.ie Irish Wedding Venue awards showcase the wide range of wedding venues on offer across the country.

‘This year’s deserving winners are located across 13 counties,’ said Shell Holden, wedding expert and co-owner of the SaveMyDay.ie site.