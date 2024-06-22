Clonakilty man leads rebrand of firm

AN Irish accountancy firm headed up by Clonakilty native Derry Crowley is rebranding from Quintas to Xeinadin in Ireland.

The moves comes after the Cork-headquartered firm joined Xeinadin, one of the leading professional services firms in Ireland and the UK, last September.

Quintas, which was established in 2005, currently has a team of 70 with plans to expand in line with their expected growth.

The company specialises in business advisory, corporate finance, banking, debt resolution and insolvency, mergers and acquisitions for SMEs and owner-managed and family businesses.

‘We are celebrating the latest exciting step in our growth in Ireland, with all our Irish firms rebranding under one unified name – Xeinadin,’ said ceo of Xeinadin Derry Crowley.

‘As one of the fastest growing advisory firms in Ireland and the UK, this will bring huge opportunities for both the firms rebranding and all our clients across the SME sector.’

Xeinadin has €40m earmarked for investment into Ireland over the next 18 months as it expands its footprint here with a core focus on taxation and business advisory services and audits for SMEs across Ireland.

Nine other Irish accountancy firms have also been rebranded to Xeinadin bringing the total Irish workforce to over 500.