Clonakilty hotel to host regional Women’s Enterprise Day event

FEMALE entrepreneurs in the south west will be recognised at a special event at the Dunmore House Hotel in Clonakilty next month.

The South-West’s National Women’s Enterprise Day regional event takes place on Thursday October 19th, at the Dunmore House Hotel.

National Women’s Enterprise Day is Ireland’s largest female enterprise event. Covering the Cork and Kerry region, the full day programme is designed and led by women to promote and encourage female entrepreneurship across Ireland.

It aims to shine a spotlight on female entrepreneurship, opens the prospect of entrepreneurship to women who may not have considered it before, and highlights what supports are available. Regional events like the one in Cork also provide valuable networking opportunities to connect with industry.

‘National Women’s Enterprise Day continues to highlight female entrepreneurs, encouraging them to build their community, share their successes and inspire others to follow their paths,’ said Cllr Gillian Coughlan, deputising for the county mayor, herself a former mayor. ‘I whole-heartedly encourage women in business from across Cork to register to attend, and to embrace the theme of Empowering Business Together through networking, knowledge sharing and following the journeys of real-life entrepreneurs with four Leading Light Client companies speaking on the day.

Cork County Council is delighted to welcome this event back to Cork this year, and to continue to collaborate with our Local Enterprise Office colleagues across Cork and Kerry.’