Clonakilty hardware store enjoys magic surprise at awards

A LOCAL building supplies firm is celebrating after being named Ireland’s best heating and plumbing store at a national awards ceremony.

West Cork Building Supplies Homevalue, a family business based in Clonakilty, received the accolade at the United Hardware United in Excellence Awards 2024. The ceremony took place at Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny.

With hypnotist and magician Keith Barry the guest MC, the firm could hardly believe their ears when they were named best heating and plumbing store in Munster. Moments later they were named best heating and plumbing store in Ireland.

‘It’s a testament to our team members who go above and beyond for our customers every day,’ said general manager Colin McCarthy. ‘We have forged great relationships with local professionals who trust our people to keep them up to date with the latest developments and products. I’m thrilled to be bringing the two awards back to West Cork.’