Clonakilty company, HappyPath Labs are through to National Enterprise Awards

HappyPath Labs, based in Clonakilty, have been selected as one of two emerging Cork-based businesses to progress to the finals of the National Enterprise Awards next month.

The company, who develop advanced software solutions, specialises in AI-powered analytics and customer contact technology.

The company say their solutions help businesses to streamline their customer interactions and improve response times.

Founded by Gavin Coakley, David Hayes, and Denis McCarthy, HappyPath Labs started as a team of three and has grown to eight employees, with plans to expand to 15 in the next two years.

CEO Gavin Coakley said that at HappyPath Labs, ‘we’re all about using smart technology to make customer service smoother and more efficient.

With the support of the LEO Cork North and West we have been able to expand on our initial vision to bring in new talent and extend our reach. Winning this award is a huge moment for us. It shows how far we’ve come, but also how much more we can achieve. The future is full of opportunity, and we’re excited to see where it takes us.’

The company are representing the Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West, and will be joined by another Cork company, Breakthrough Maths Limited, which was founded by TJ Hegarty.

This company delivers online maths tutoring for primary and secondary students and since 2020, has grown as a company from eight students to over 2,000 each week. The company is planning to expand its operations to the UK and the US in the coming year.

The National Enterprise Awards Final take place on May 22nd, 2025 in the Mansion House, Dublin.

The Mayor Cork county, Cllr Joe Carroll, praised the winners, saying that the success of the companies ‘is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in our county. These companies are setting new standards in education and customer service, proving that Cork businesses are leading the way in innovation, and I have no doubt they will continue to make us proud on the national stage’.

Last year, Cork County Council’s LEO offices in South Cork and Cork North & West approved grants totalling over €2 million to assist local businesses.

Further details about the supports available to start-ups and small businesses can be found at the Local Enterprise Office website.