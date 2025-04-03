Clock ticking on biannual time change

THE biannual clock change in the European Union must be stopped by 2026, according to Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly.

The clocks are to go forward by one hour on Sunday, March 30th and MEP Kelly pointed out that the European Parliament voted for its abolition in 2019.

‘Yet here we are in 2025, and nothing has changed. This outdated practice continues to disrupt our lives twice a year. That must end,’ he said.

Kelly emphasised the health risks associated with the clock change.

‘We know that even a one-hour shift in our circadian rhythm has measurable negative effects. Studies link the clock change to increased rates of strokes, heart attacks, and sleep deprivation. Road traffic accidents rise by 6% after the springtime change. Productivity drops, workplace errors increase, and the negative effects disproportionately impact night-shift workers, children, and the elderly,’ he said.

Addressing the economic implications, Kelly dismissed what he called ‘outdated rationale for daylight savings’.

‘The idea that we are saving energy by changing the clocks no longer holds. Research shows any savings are negligible, often less than 1%, and in some cases, energy use actually increases. Businesses, particularly in transport and finance, face unnecessary costs adjusting to these changes.’

Kelly also highlighted the overwhelming public mandate for change. ‘In 2018, the Commission’s public consultation saw an unprecedented 4.6 million responses, with 84% calling for an end to the clock change. The people of Europe have spoken, but they have been ignored for too long. It is time to act.’

Looking ahead, Kelly called on the European Commission to reintroduce a legislative proposal.

‘We must not let this issue fade into the background. I am calling for a renewed push, with a definitive deadline to end the clock change by 2026. Council failed to reach an agreement in 2019, but that does not mean the issue should be abandoned.

‘The current system serves no one. We have the evidence, we have the public support, and if we have the political will – we will see change.’