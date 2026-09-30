Clean up collects 58 tonnes of litter

ALMOST 1,500 volunteers in Cork joined a nationwide campaign to remove litter from towns and villages, as well as rivers and the seashore, as part of this year’s Big Beach Clean.

Cork volunteers took part in more than 80 clean-up events and removed an estimated 8.8 tonnes.

Nationally, the figure stood at 9,700 volunteers who took part in 500 organised weekend clean-ups that removed a whopping 58 tonnes of litter.

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The campaign, which coincided with International Coastal Clean-up by Ocean Conservancy, was a fitting way to mark the end of the Irish bathing season.

Each year, the Ocean Conservancy combines beach-cleaning with global citizen science action, namely the recording of data on the quantities and categories of litter found along the shore.

Included in the Cork clean-ups, this year, were 40 volunteers who worked alongside Clonakilty Tidy Towns, Clonakilty Community Resource Centre’s Siúlóid group, and Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa, for a deep sweep of the famous beach.

The group noted that while they collected multiple bags of beach litter, it was less than in previous years.

They have taken this as a sign that locals, visitors and beach users are becoming increasingly conscious of keeping the coastline clean and pristine, and taking responsibility for the environment.

Bantry Tidy Towns volunteers were joined by members of Bantry Bay RFC and West Cork Jesters to tackle marine litter along Bantry Airstrip and the adjoining beach.

They removed six large bags of litter, as well as multiple larger items including hanks of rope, a plastic water drum, and a foldable chair.

Cork Volunteer Centre teamed up with Mallow Tidy Towns, Macroom Tidy Towns and Youghal Tidy Towns to organise three separate clean-up events in Redbarn, Mallow and Macroom.

The event was once again kindly sponsored by Kia Ireland.