Celtic Ross’s Helen honoured with businesswoman of the year accolade

WEST Cork businesswoman Helen Wycherley was honoured at Network Ireland’s Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2023.

Helen of the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery was named Networker of the Year at the ceremony.

The results were announced at the organisation’s annual Businesswoman of the Year Awards at Lawlor’s Hotel, Nass, Co Kildare on Friday night, 29th September. Some 350 guests attended the gala ceremony which was hosted by businessman and social entrepreneur Aubrey McCarthy.

The awards ceremony followed Network Ireland’s annual conference which was hosted by film producer, entrepreneur, human rights campaigner and former Dragon’s Den judge Norah Casey.

Susan Dunlea of DePuy Synthes Cork was named Stem Professional of the Year.

Guests were treated to lively panel discussions around the themes of Key To Success and Celebrating Leadership.

Among the panellists were business consultant Blaise Brosnan, Jacqueline O’Donovan of O’Donovan Waste Disposal who has a house in Goleen, Sinead Lonergan of Enterprise Ireland, Sonia Deasy of Pestle & Mortar, Denis Doolin of AIB, Tammy Darcy of The Shona Project, Lorraine Bowen of The Entrepreneurs Academy and Michelle Vance of Lily O’Brien’s.

National president of Network Ireland Emma Early Murphy said: ‘The competition this year was really strong and it was a difficult decision for the judges to make.

'I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to all our members who took the time to apply for the Businesswoman of the Year Awards this year.

'We were blown away by the response and it’s a great reflection on where the organisation is, 40 years after being established.

‘Our theme this year is about celebrating success and I have met some really great business women this year who are doing tremendous things and it has been a great opportunity to celebrate with them at our flagship event.’