Carrigaline Court wins chef award

The Carrigaline Court Hotel has won the Munster Hotel Restaurant of the Year title at the Yes Chef Ireland Awards.

The all-island awards see venues who choose to participate visited by a ‘mystery guest’ reviewer, while a panel of judges from the industry then select the regional and national winners.

Regional winners were announced this week, and the Carrigaline hotel, under executive chef Peter Hennessy, won the Munster crown.

The Carrigaline Court Hotel recently celebrated its silver anniversary milestone, having open 25 years last November, and its catering options include Collins Bar, Sally’s Tea Room specialising in afternoon tea, and the Bistro Restaurant.

‘It is great to see such recognition for all the team,’ said hotel general manager Jerry Healy.