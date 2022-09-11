Caroline helps hatch a plan

WEST Cork’s award-winning ‘egg lady’ Caroline Murphy has set up a new coaching business to help people achieve their dream goals.

Caroline, who runs West Cork Eggs, said that through her own life and business experiences she’s realised that anything is possible.

And now she wants to help others ‘get out of their own way’ and ‘go further and faster.’

Caroline and her husband Batt lost their baby daughter who was born asleep in 2009.

‘After that I thought I’d never even laugh, smile or enjoy anything– never mind all that the past 10 years have brought me,’ she said.

She has grown her business from four hens to 3,500 birds, supplying major supermarkets and winning multiple industry awards.

‘I’m still running and managing the business so that helps me stay relevant to people in business. I know all about the challenges of Brexit, fuel and packaging hikes etc’ she said. Her coaching approach is led by the individual but it’s action-based: ‘You don’t have to put up with “your lot,” you can make changes. But it won’t just land in your lap, you must be prepared to put the work in.’

Caroline will host a free webinar on Tuesday, September 6th from 12.30pm to 1.30pm called: ‘How to get out of your own way and make your goals happen.’

‘It will help those attending to understand why they aren’t making the progress they want and give them a guide to changing their thoughts and behaviour to allow them to get what they really want,’ she said. Register at EventBrite.