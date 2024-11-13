Cancer Connect opens new office in Bantry

COMMUNITY care and transport service Cancer Connect has opened a new office in Bantry, as demand for its services continues to grow.

Cancer Connect provides a link with patients undergoing treatment, with volunteers transporting people in West Cork to and from home to Cork University Hospital. In 2023, Cancer Connect recorded its busiest year ever, facilitating 6,774 passenger journeys. In response to the growth of the service, a new office in Bantry opened on Saturday, October 26th, with Tánaiste Micheál Martin performing the official opening duties.

Founded in 2011, Cancer Connect began as a local initiative in West Cork with just one staff member, providing transport services for patients attending cancer treatment in Cork.

‘The launch of this new office represents a response to the increasing demand for Cancer Connect’s services. We expect that this need will only grow,’ said Helen O’Driscoll of Cancer Connect. ‘The Irish Cancer Society anticipates that the number of cancer diagnoses in Ireland will double between 2015 and 2040 — there are 42,000 new cases each year. As we prepare for this reality, Cancer Connect will continue to build capacity to meet these needs.’

Cancer Connect provides an invaluable service for patients across West Cork. ‘Of the 1,469 passengers that have used the service since the first day, many were too unwell to drive, had no car, had no family available to take them or couldn’t afford the cost,’ said Ms O’Driscoll. ‘Some just wanted the comfort of someone to travel with them, and to make the journey that bit more bearable. Many wanted the independence of not having to rely on friends and family over and over again.

‘The backbone of Cancer Connect is our incredible team of volunteers, who drive monthly. Some use their own car, some use one of our vehicles. Nearly 500 people contribute their time and compassion to transport someone to treatment. Many have given up personal moments. There are countless stories of kind moments.’

As the demand has grown, so have the associated costs of running the service. Over 200 community fundraising initiatives were held last year, ensuring the continued operation of Cancer Connect.

In 2024, Cancer Connect received €50,000 in State funding, a step toward long-term sustainability and the development of a joint funding model between the State and the community.