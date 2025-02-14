Cables in forests pose risk to supply during storms

THE extreme weather affecting Ireland in recent weeks highlights why electricity cables routed through forested areas pose a significant risk to Ireland’s electricity supply during storms, Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan, the new Minister of State for Education, has said.

Deputy Moynihan said fallen trees on power lines have disrupted the lives of thousands in the past two weeks, with rural areas particularly hard-hit, and called for urgent action to address the issue.

‘While we cannot control the weather, we can absolutely take steps to mitigate its impact,’ he said.

‘Where possible, electricity cables should not be routed through forested areas at all. A 20-metre clearance zone is maintained around electricity lines running through forests.

‘While this is effective when trees are young, it becomes a major issue when they mature and grow taller, often exceeding the clearance zone,’ said Deputy Moynihan.

‘For existing lines, we need to ensure a clearance area wide enough to account for the full height of mature trees.’

Deputy Moynihan urged collaboration between utility companies, local authorities, and forestry management to develop a plan that minimises risks to supply while balancing environmental concerns.

‘Our forests are an essential part of our natural heritage, but we cannot allow poor planning to put our electricity supply in jeopardy.’