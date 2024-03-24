Broadband plan extends to Clonakilty

WORK is underway to bring highspeed broadband to almost 5,800 homes in Clonakilty as part of the National Broadband Plan (NBP).

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new highspeed fibre broadband network under the government strategy, confirmed plans to extend the high-speed broadband to homes, farms, and businesses in Courtmacsherry and Rathclaren near Clonakilty.

In addition, engineering survey works are now underway on Bere Island, as it progresses towards towards high-speed fi bre broadband access for almost 250 premises.

‘Considerable progress has been made on developments in Cork,’ said National Broadband Ireland chief executive TJ Malone. ‘We are delighted that premises in Clonakilty and Fermoy are now also moving into this phase.

‘We are also pleased to be commencing engineering survey works on Bere Island.

‘The NBI team is on the island this week to provide information to residents and I would also encourage everyone to visit nbi.ie/eoi to sign up for updates.

‘The Sherkin and Cape Clear islands are also due to see survey works commence shortly which will mean overall broadband infrastructure is advancing for 500 Cork offshore island homes.

‘Our overarching goal is to improve digital connectivity across the country. With minimum internet speed of 500Mbps, this new Fibre-to-the- Home network will play a pivotal role in sustaining local businesses and communities.’

Under the National Broadband Plan, County Cork will see an investment of €314m in the new high-speed fi bre network.