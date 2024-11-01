Broadband in Crosshaven

SIRO, Ireland’s leading fibre broadband network operator, is excited to announce the continued expansion of its high-speed broadband service in Cork, with new premises now live in Crosshaven.

This latest development ensures that more homes and businesses in the area can now access fast and reliable broadband.

To date, Siro has passed 403 premises in Crosshaven, covering areas such as Drakes Point and Brightwater.

An additional 186 premises in Church Bay are set to be connected in December as the rollout continues.

Residents and businesses in Crosshaven can order Siro broadband through one of its retail partners, including Virgin Media, Vodafone, Sky, Digiweb, Pure Telecom, Blacknight Solutions, and Fastcom.

Siro’s network continues to grow across Cork County, where 85,553 premises have already been connected. To end 2024, a further 3,600 homes and businesses are forecast to gain access to ultrafast fibre broadband across the county.

Towns already benefiting from the service include Ballincollig, Bandon, Carrigaline, Carrigtwohill, Fermoy, Little Island, Mallow, Midleton, Skibbereen, and Youghal.

Additional towns, such as Kinsale and Cobh, are expected to go live later this year.

Commenting on the rollout, Siro chief executive officer John Keaney said,

‘We’re excited to bring our full fibre network to Crosshaven, ensuring that residents and businesses have access to the high-speed broadband needed to keep up with modern demands. Whether it’s for remote working, education, or entertainment, a reliable connection essential, and we’re committed to delivering it.

‘Our expansion in Cork is part of Siro’s broader mission to bring future-proof connectivity to communities across Ireland, helping them thrive in today’s digital world,’ said Keaney.

To check if a premises has access to the network, search the Eircode at Siro.ie