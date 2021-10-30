Brick Oven boss is new head of Bantry Business Association

BANTRY businesswoman Danielle Delaney has been appointed chairperson of the Bantry Business Association (BBA).

Danielle, who is the general manager of The Brick Oven, has four years’ experience managing the thriving business.

Prior to that, Danielle spent nine years working with the Gleneagle Group, including three years at the four-star Brehon in Killarney, and almost six years at Bantry’s Maritime Hotel.

The 36-year-old manager said she is looking forward to continuing the hard work done by the members of BBA to promote the town.

‘It’s great that the newly appointed committee, which heads up Bantry Business Association, has two new members, Bernie O’Sullivan of Forest & Flock, and Adrian O’Donoghue of O’Donoghue’s Butchers,’ said Danielle.

‘We would like to thank Diarmaid Murphy and Adrian Cronin – the two longest serving members of the committee – for all their hard work, and we’re glad that they will continue to support the association and the town as they have done for many years.’

Danielle outlined how the BBA is looking forward to getting community events back up and running, such as the Bantry Hallowe’en Festival that they traditionally ran with Pulse Bantry. ‘Within the last 12 months,’ she said, ‘we launched our new website Bantry Business Hub, which meant people could purchase our vouchers online.

‘We also did a lot of work with Cork County Council to make sure locals have been kept up-to-date with the progress that is being made in relation to the repair and restoration of the town’s culvert system and the much-needed flood relief project.

‘The association is an active participant in the Bantry Project Group, which is an amalgamation of many proactive organisations in the town and has enjoyed considerable success. The organisation, with the co-operation of Cork County Council, streamlines applications for funding, as well as administration, and has resulted in Barrack St and Main St getting a transformation complete with new footpaths and street furniture.

‘The group also assisted in securing funding for the Peace Park, which is progressing nicely thanks to the ongoing work of the local Tidy Towns Committee,’ said Danielle.

‘The BBA is dedicated to promoting Bantry and the surrounding area as a destination to do business, as well as a wonderful place to live.’