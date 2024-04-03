Beara Gin family recommend the Food Academy to local business

A WEST Cork-based spirits company is encouraging start-up and early-stage food and drink Irish business to apply for the Food Academy 2024.

The programme is actively seeking applications from budding start-up and early-stage food and drink producers across Ireland. Now in its 11th year, this extended commitment highlights the sustained success and positive impact the Food Academy has had on the local Irish food and drink industry.

The Food Academy is a unique and tailored business development initiative for start-up and early-stage producers, which is supported by SuperValu and the Local Enterprise Office.

Participants in the programme receive training in market research and branding, food safety, marketing, finance, and business development. Food Academy producers have sold a combined €230million of products in SuperValu since 2013, supporting 1,500 jobs in the economy.

The Power family run their distillery based in the Beara peninsula and produce Beara Ocean Gin & Beara Black Cask Blend Irish Whiskey.

Through workshops with retail experts, they said they had gained a wealth of knowledge on how best to promote the brand across the country and enhance the business for optimum growth into the future.

The family recommends the Academy to any small food or drink producer looking to bring their business to the next stage.

Over the past 11 years, more than 1,000 producers from all 26 counties of Ireland have successfully completed the Food Academy programme.

The closing date for applications is April 5th.