Barryroe supermarket takes top honours

THE Eurospar supermarket at Barryroe Co-op was recently presented with the Food Safety & Quality Awards at the Eurospar Supermarkets Retailer Forum.

Assessed by the LRQA, who are a leading independent provider of accredited certification services across a broad spectrum of retailing standards, specialising in food safety.

Eurospar at Barryroe Co-op were presented with their award in Lawlor’s Hote in Naas recently.

The store standards and hygiene awards have been running for more than 20 years and recognises supermarkets that excel across all areas of food safety.

Congratulating the Barryroe Co-op team on the night, Peter Dwan, Eurospar sales director, said that achieving LRQA recognition is indicative of the commitment and ambition demonstrated by Barryroe Co-op to keep providing the highest level of service to their customers.

‘Their focus on continually exceeding customer expectations is a testament to the hard work of their staff, for which they should be very proud,’ he added.

In achieving these awards, Eurospar Supermarkets were independently assessed across a range of food safety criteria and demonstrated their commitment to upholding the highest food safety and quality standards across all departments in their stores.