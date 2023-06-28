Bantry’s al fresco facilities set to provide boost to town’s economy

DINERS in Bantry will be able to make the most of the fine weather with the completion of European-style permanent outdoor dining facilities in the town centre.

The facilities, funded by Fáilte Ireland under the local authority weatherproofing and outdoor dining infrastructure scheme, includes tables and seating, parasols, planters, and electric heaters. Located at the Quays in Bantry, the dining area caters for customers of nearby restaurants, including The Quays, The Brick Oven, and The Snug & O’D’s.

County mayor, Bantry publican Cllr Danny Collins welcomed the completion of the project, which was developed in partnership with Cork County Council.

‘The food service industry is intrinsically linked to the economy, tourism and employment in Bantry. The addition of this magnificent outdoor dining area will not only support the local economy but will also contribute to enhancing the overall visitor experience.’

Josephine O’Driscoll, manager, Wild Atlantic Way for Fáilte Ireland, said that outdoor dining is now a permanent feature of our tourism and hospitality offering post-Covid, and ‘facilities like these allow visitors to access outdoor dining options for longer periods of the year, supporting local businesses to sustainably develop and adding to the atmosphere in the town’.

Cork Co Council chief executive Tim Lucey expects the facilities to create a ‘vibrant and welcoming environment for residents and tourists’.