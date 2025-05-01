Ballygarvan’s Mairead takes top spot

Ballygarvan’s Mairead Twohig is to swap her job as the regular voice of the 96fm’s newsdesk to join C103’s popular morning show, Today with Patricia Messenger, as its producer.

‘It’s an exciting new adventure for me and I’m delighted to get stuck in,’ Mairead said.

‘The show is super busy with lots of interaction and I really enjoy taking calls and hearing the listeners’ thoughts.

‘When I was in primary school, I wrote in a book that I wanted to be a newsreader when I grew up. My brother Dom, who is eight years older than me, went to Coláiste Stíofáin Naofa and when he brought home the brochure, I saw that there was a radio broadcasting course so I always had that in mind,’ she said.

‘I did the course and during the second year of it I did some work experience in broadcasting house and before the course ended, I read my first live news bulletin on Cork’s 96FM and C103.’

She started out in the newsroom where she prepared and read bulletins, and also went out on the road reporting; this became her full-time role in 2021. Over the years, Mairead has also had the opportunity to present certain shows, and she also did some cover shifts, producing the Opinion Line and Cork Today shows.

Mairead will have to follow in the footsteps of JP McNamara, who has now moved onto his own evening slot on C103.

‘JP is a legend! When I started nearly nine years ago, I worked a lot of weekends and at the time JP was working on The Score and we’ve been great friends since,’ she said.

‘He has been a massive support to me. We share the same birthday so Trish didn’t even have to change the producer’s birthday on the calendar.’