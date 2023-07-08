Business

Ayrie founder an inspiration for businesswomen

July 8th, 2023 7:05 AM

Aisling Vaughan, seen here pitching for Southern Star business awards in 2022, will go forward to the national Network Ireland awards in Kildare. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

Share this article

A LIFESTYLE and mindset coaching entrepreneur will represent West Cork at the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the year awards, which will be held in Kildare, later this year.

A recent Network Ireland West Cork (NIWC) event served as a platform for women in business to connect, share experiences, and celebrate their achievements. 

Aisling Vaughan of Ayrie was announced as winner in the emerging business category at the NIWC awards, which were held at Liss Ard Estate outside Skibbereen. Aisling was hailed as a true inspiration for aspiring businesswomen. 

The awards finalists also included Michelle Fox of Michelle Fox Interiors and coach and psychotherapist Noreen Coomey. Noreen, a solo businesswoman, received the highly commended award for her contributions. 

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.