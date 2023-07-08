Ayrie founder an inspiration for businesswomen

A LIFESTYLE and mindset coaching entrepreneur will represent West Cork at the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the year awards, which will be held in Kildare, later this year.

A recent Network Ireland West Cork (NIWC) event served as a platform for women in business to connect, share experiences, and celebrate their achievements.

Aisling Vaughan of Ayrie was announced as winner in the emerging business category at the NIWC awards, which were held at Liss Ard Estate outside Skibbereen. Aisling was hailed as a true inspiration for aspiring businesswomen.

The awards finalists also included Michelle Fox of Michelle Fox Interiors and coach and psychotherapist Noreen Coomey. Noreen, a solo businesswoman, received the highly commended award for her contributions.