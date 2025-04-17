Hoopla for twitchers as rare Hoopoes seen on flying visit

THE sightings of Hoopoes, one of the most exotic birds in the world, has certainly got West Cork bird watchers (or twitchers) in a flutter in recent weeks.

From Tragumna to Kinsale there have been numerous reports from people spotting this rare bird with its distinct pink body, black and white zebra- striped wings and stunning crests.

A Birdwatch Ireland spokesperson said that these exotic birds are only seen rarely in Ireland but that they do tend to turn up, usually in small numbers, almost every year.

‘They breed across much of southern Europe and winter in Africa and are unlikely to be confused with any other bird,’ said a spokesperson.

However, while many have reported the animals to be of South African lineage, Jez Simms, the chair of Birdwatch Ireland West Cork, says the animals are European or Eurasian Hoopoes from their African wintering grounds.

‘The weather conditions of high pressure and east-southeasterly winds have caused them to overshoot the usual stopoffs in southern Europe and land on our shores in unprecedented numbers.

A usual good average would be six birds in a year, but this year we are probably into the hundreds, mostly over southwest Ireland and UK.

These delightfully exotic birds are a joy to see with their buffy orange/pink plumage, black and white butterfly wings, all topped off with a beautiful headdress of a crest and long curved bill.

With such large numbers we hope that maybe a couple will meet up and perhaps decide to stay and breed.

They have been found on every headland in West Cork and they did breed in the UK in 2023, so perhaps there is a chance these wonderful birds will soon become Irish citizens!

Jez says the weather systems that brought us all the amazing Hoopoes also carried to our shores a beautiful Purple Heron, which is extremely rare in Ireland.

It was spotted at Liss Ard Estate, Skibbereen on April 3rd.