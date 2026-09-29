West Cork councillors push for pier landing derricks to assist local fishers and island mobility

COUNCILLORS have called for the installation of landing derricks at West Cork piers to assist local fishermen and islanders with mobility issues.

The issue was raised by Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) at a meeting of the Council’s Western Division Committee, who said the derricks might “give some bit of ease to the inshore fishermen”.

She thanked the council for the line painting works and installation of fenders at Schull pier, saying they made a huge improvement.

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Cllr Cronin told the meeting that fishermen from Schull and Cunnamore had raised the issue with her in recent weeks.

She said the derricks would improve the safe and efficient handling of fish, equipment, gear and materials at the piers while also helping people with mobility issues who live on the islands access the ferry safely.

She added that Bord Iascaigh Mhara, the State body responsible for developing the Irish seafood industry, previously provided up to 100% funding for the installation of landing derricks.

Cllr Cronin said that many of these derricks can be seen on piers across Kerry and provide a great service to fishermen and locals in the area.

She asked that if funding be made available again, the council would be prepared to make applications.

The council agreed to look into funding avenues and consider applications in future.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.