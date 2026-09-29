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Clonakilty man escapes conviction under Probation Act after paying for damaged CCTV camera

September 29th, 2026 7:15 AM

By Southern Star Team

Clonakilty man escapes conviction under Probation Act after paying for damaged CCTV camera Image

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A JUDGE applied the Probation Act in the case of a man who damaged a CCTV camera in a dispute over a rental property in Clonakilty.

Ronan O’Donovan (36), of Maulmacredmond, Clonakilty, appeared at Clonakilty District Court on a charge of criminal damage.

The damage to the CCTV happened at College Court, Scartagh, Clonakilty, on April 14 last and involved damage to the value of €2,196.22.

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The court heard that Mr O’Donovan had been living at the property when its owner’s son, Jeffrey Spillane, installed CCTV and changed the locks.

The property was bought at public auction in 2023 by local company Malaway Limited, at the time run by Frank Spillane and the defendant’s father, Michael O’Donovan.

Ronan O’Donovan’s solicitor, Myra Dinneen, said compensation for the damaged camera had now been paid.

‘The property has been sold and he no longer has any links to the property,’ Ms Dinneen said.

Judge Joanne Carroll noted that compensation had been paid and applied the Probation Act.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.

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