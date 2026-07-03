‘We never got going,’ admits Bantry Blues hurling boss after semi-final exit

Araglen 1-16

Bantry Blues 1-9

TOM LYONS REPORTS

ONCE again, a Bantry hurling team that promises so much bowed out of the Co-op Superstores county confined junior B championship at the semi-final stage, when they were no match for a fired-up Araglen in wind-swept Brinny on Sunday.

The final score, only seven points between the sides, hides the real truth of this semi-final, as Araglen were the better side all through.

Only some poor shooting, especially in the first half, and a late Jimmy O’Leary goal for Bantry, prevented a far bigger defeat for the Blues.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the winners hit 1-9 from play, Bantry managed only a goal and point, both scores in the second half, the goal coming from centre-back O’Leary in the 54th minute.

That meant the entire attack managed only a single point from play over the entire game, not the kind of form that wins county semi-finals. Araglen never looked like losing this game following an early goal from Peter Finn in the tenth minute.

‘We’d be satisfied with that win, even though the wind made it very difficult for the players,’ said a happy Araglen coach Tom Browne.

‘The early goal certainly gave us a lift, a great score from Peter (Finn)., Fionán (Hickey) was in great shooting form, his free-taking is vital to the team.

‘We were very disappointed at being relegated to junior B this season and set a target to get back up to junior A at the first attempt. Now we’re only one step away.’

A flying start had Araglen in front by five points following a goal from Peter Finn and points from Fionán, ‘Fons’ Hiskey (free) and Oisín Hogan. Bantry’s response was two pointed frees from Tom O’Donnell. Araglen led by 1-3 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Araglen took control in the second quarter. Points flowed from Hickey (4) and Kearney (2) and only wides prevented them from opening up a big gap. Bantry hit back with three points from frees from O’Donnell but failed to score from play in the first half. It was 1-9 to 0-5 at half time.

Bantry were still in it at the beginning of the second half. A brace of points from Jack Sheedy, their only point from play, and Alan O’Sullivan (65) seemed to indicate a comeback but it was not to be.

Despite the best efforts of goalkeeper Alan O’Sullivan, Cillian O’Sullivan, Ronan O’Mahony, Darragh McCarthy, Stephen Coughlan, Seánie O’Leary and Jack Sheedy, they could only manage another point, a free from O’Donnell, in the third quarter. Araglen added four to their total.

The last quarter meandered to its inevitable conclusion and even though Bantry’s best player, Jimmy O’Leary, lashed home a great goal in the 54th minute, it merely served to put a better look on the scoreboard.

‘Yes, it’s very disappointing,’ admitted Bantry coach, Joe O’Donnell, ‘But what can you do?

‘We were missing too many players, injuries and holidays. We never got going, in fact never got going this year yet.

‘We keep trying at the hurling but nothing changes really, going nowhere. Some good young lads coming through but we never see them for training or anything. I just don’t know, very disheartening.’

OUR STAR: Special mention for Jimmy O’Leary’s defiance all through for Bantry but there was one stand-out candidate, Fionán Hickey at centre forward for the winners. He not only hit eleven points, showing great accuracy from frees in the tricky wind, but dominated play with his eager style and fine skills.

Scorers

Araglen: Fionán Hickey 0-11 (6f, 3 65s); Peter Finn 1-0; Oisín Hogan, Jack Kearney (1 sideline) 0-2 each; Conor Twomey 0-1.

Bantry Blues: Tom O’Donnell 0-5f; Jimmy O’Leary 1-0; Alan O’Sullivan 0-3 (2f, 1 65); Jack Sheedy 0-1.

Araglen: Seán Óg Doherty; Shane Keating, Shay Russell, Paul Hynes; Seán Hegarty, Ben Carey, Diarmuid Allen; Oisín Hogan, Kevin Reidy; Eoghan Leddy, Fionán Hickey, Jack Kearney; Peter Finn, Tom Kenneally Jnr, Conor Twomey.

Subs: Keelan O’Gorman for T Kenneally (40), Aaron Hegarty for C Twomey (55).

Bantry Blues: Alan O’Sullivan; Cillian O’Sullivan, Connie O’Leary, Chris Cronin; Ronan O’Mahony, Jimmy O’Leary, Patrick Harrington; Darragh McCarthy, Tom O’Donnell; Stephen Coughlan, Seánie O’Leary, Arthur Coakley; Shane O’Neill, Tom Murphy, Jack Sheedy.

Sub: Kevin Coakley for T Murphy (ht).

Referee: Brendan Barrett (Shamrocks).