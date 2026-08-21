St James guarantee spot in Carbery junior A football quarter-finals

St James 2-11

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna 1-13

TOM LYONS REPORTS

CONSIDERING that Diarmuid Ó Mathúna led this thrilling Bandon Co-Op junior A football game in Ahamilla on Saturday for most of the hour, it was rough justice that they had to head home with nothing to show for their great effort.

Three points behind entering the last quarter, St James came forward in waves and eventually drew level courtesy of a point from Aaron Hayes and a superb two-point free by ace young forward Seán Whelton in the 57th minute.

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A minute later, Whelton kicked a marvellous lead point and exhausted Mathúnas were unable to respond before the final whistle.

This win guarantees St James’ progress to the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

‘We were in trouble in the first half, no denying it. Mathúnas really put it up to us but we expected nothing else,’ said a relieved St James’ manager Alan O’Shea.

‘We settled after the opening 15 minutes. The goals were crucial – Conor Dolley is a great young player, took his goal very well.

‘We failed to come out of the group last year, but now it’s two wins and we’ll take it from here.’

Following a superb opening two-pointer by Whelton in the third minute, it was Mathúnas who grabbed the initiative. The free-taking of Jack O’Callaghan was vital for Mathúnas – he converted two, with Robbie Lucey and Kevin O’Donovan adding two from play.

Mathúnas led 0-4 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter but were struck a blow in the 16th minute when Aaron Hayes cut through for a great solo goal to put his side in front.

Undaunted, back came Mathúnas, Kevin O’Donovan kicking an equaliser, and when a ball broke in the Ardfield goal area in the 20th minute, Matthew Draper set up Jamie Lucey for a goal.

Over the next ten minutes, Mathúnas surged four in front but the Saints replied with two points. The lead changed hands for the third time when St James struck for their second goal in the 31st minute, a well-worked move finishing with young Conor Dooley picking his spot in the Mathúna net.

Mathúna full back Seán Crowley showed how fluid the new game is by kicking an equaliser. At 1-8 to 2-5 at the break, it was all to play for.

Mathúnas raised the ante after the break with three points in a row from Gearóid O’Donovan, O’Callaghan (free) and Draper. The big swing in fortunes came in the 36th minute when Aherne was black-carded for a foul on Seán Whelton in the square but Whelton himself drove the spot kick over off the crossbar.

Two minutes later he kicked over a long-range free but O’Callaghan (free) answered at the other end. Then came an unfortunate injury to strong midfielder Gearóid O'Donovan, and despite leading by two entering the last quarter, Mathúnas were beginning to struggle, especially under kickouts.

O’Callaghan again stretched it to three from a free as St James missed chances and with seven minutes remaining it looked like they might hang on for a fine win. It wasn’t to be as a fitter-looking Saints kicked the closing four points to snatch the win.

The Castletown side now face a crucial clash against Tadhg MacCárthaigh, the winner to accompany St James as qualifiers.

OUR STAR: St James midfielder Aaron Hayes stood out with his work rate, cutting solo runs, as well as scoring 1-1.

Scorers

St James: Seán Whelton 0-8 (2f, 1 pen, 2pt, 2ptf); Aaron Hayes 1-1, Conor Dooley 1-0, Frank Hayes, James O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna: Jack O’Callaghan 0-6 (6f); Jamie Lucey 1-0; Kevin O’Donovan 0-2; Seán Crowley, Robbie Lucey, Gearóid O’Donovan, Mícheál O’Sullivan, Matthew Draper 0-1 each.

St James: Niall Evans; Mícheál McCarthy, Tadhg Feen, Cathal Hennessy; Conor Dooley, Joseph O’Sullivan, James O’Sullivan; Aaron Hayes, Conor Whelton; Euan Whelton, James O’Donovan, James O’Driscoll; Frank Hayes, Seán Whelton, Ian Evans.

Subs: Mark Evans for I Evans (ht), Seán O’Reilly for J O’Donovan (50), Kevin O’Leary for C Whelton (53).

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna: Gavin O’Leary; Matt Daly, Seán Crowley, Gavin Aherne; Eoghan Mangan, Cathal Mangan, Robbie Lucey; Gearóid O’Donovan, Mícheál O’Sullivan; Jeremiah Hurley, Matthew Draper, Caolán O’Donovan; Jamie Lucey, Kevin O’Donovan, Jack O’Callaghan.

Subs: James Fleming for E Mangan (ht), Ronan McCarthy for E Mangan (27, blood), Barry Lordan for G O’Donovan (40).

Referee: Michael Collins (Clonakilty).