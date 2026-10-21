Local Enterprise Office inspires next generation of West Cork entrepreneurs at Rosscarbery event

ALMOST 400 Transition Year students from secondary schools across West Cork gathered at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery on Tuesday, for the annual Igniting Entrepreneurship conference, hosted by the Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West.

With 12 schools participating in this year’s Student Enterprise Programme, the event inspired young people to explore their ideas, discover their strengths, and consider the possibilities of entrepreneurship.

This year’s speakers included Kríos members Ahroon Santhosh, Michael Sweeney, and Abraham Kurian; Laura Lyons of Sonua; Jonathan Davis of Skibbereen-based BodyActive; and Cork entrepreneur Ernest Cantillon, whose business ventures have included Sober Lane, Electric, and Kinsale Spirit Company.

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Together, they shared their experiences of progressing from student enterprise to an AI business, turning a passion into a brand, and building a fitness business.

Drawing on his experience across hospitality and the drinks industry, Ernest spoke about taking risks, spotting opportunities, bouncing back from setbacks, and giving back.

Their stories encouraged students to believe in their ideas and have the courage to get started.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan highlighted the importance of giving young people opportunities to explore their potential: “There is no shortage of talent or imagination in our schools, and today is about helping students see where those qualities can take them.

“Whether they go on to start a business or follow another path, the confidence, creativity, and initiative they develop through the Student Enterprise Programme will stand to them.

Cork County Council is proud to support an event that encourages our young people to think big and believe in their ideas.”

Kevin Curran, head of enterprise, LEO Cork North and West, added: “An idea does not have to be perfect to be worth exploring. Hearing directly from people who have built businesses helps students see that success involves trying things, learning along the way, and having the determination to keep going. We hope every student leaves today thinking, ‘I could give that a go.’”

Kevin also thanked the participating teachers for their continued commitment to the programme, recognising their vital role in encouraging students, guiding their ideas, and helping them put those ideas into practice.

The conference forms part of the Student Enterprise Programme, through which students gain practical experience of developing and running their own small businesses.

With fresh ideas and encouragement from this year’s speakers, West Cork’s next generation of entrepreneurs left ready to take the next step.