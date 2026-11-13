HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Turnkey home basking in beauty of peninsula

VIEWS don’t get more panoramic than those from Glaneagle, a renovated property which is turnkey ready and located on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula. Positioned 7km from Durrus and 4km from Ahakista, this residence enjoys the dual delight of basking in the shadows of the idyllic landscape of Glanlough Lake and Bantry Bay.

Extending to an impressive 106sqm of internal floor space, the property was comprehensively renovated in 2025 and 2026, and is described by selling agent Pat Maguire Properties, Skibbereen, as “effectively comparable to a new build”. Every aspect of the house has been overhauled and it offers optimal cost efficiency with a BER rating of A. Services include a smart heat pump, 5kw solar system, and underfloor heating. The entire plot – just under an acre - has been fenced off and landscaped, with upgraded drainage and a new septic tank and soakaway installed with private well water.

The interior is bright, welcoming and designed for modern living. It features a spacious open-plan kitchen, living and dining area with a new modern wood burning stove that can heat the whole house. A spacious master bedroom, dressing room, bathroom with natural light and a rain shower, second bedroom to be used as a guest room and utility room complete the interior space.

This enviable home is guiding at €550,000 and viewing (by appointment) is highly recommended.