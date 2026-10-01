Clonakilty to face St Finbarr's in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

AFTER last weekend’s games, we now know the details of the McCarthy Insurance Group Cork football semi-finals.

Clonakilty’s first county semi-final since 2021 will take place on Saturday, October 10th against reigning champions St Finbarr’s at 7pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The two teams met in plenty of encounters over the years but their last meeting in Cork GAA HQ came in the 2021 county final, where the city side won 0-14 to 0-13.

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Clon haven’t won the championship since 2009 while the Barrs are aiming to their first back-to-back since 1980.

The other semi-final between Nemo Rangers and Carrigaline will be the first game of a double header that evening, with throw-in at 5.15pm.

Nemo are one win away from their fifth final appearance on the bounce while Carrigaline are playing in their first ever premier senior semi-final, having qualified automatically.

In the senior A semi-finals, Carbery Rangers will face Kanturk on Sunday, October 11th in Macroom (4pm). However, the game will move to Sunday, October 25th if Kanturk win their premier senior hurling semi-final against St Finbarr’s this Sunday.

Robbie Ahern’s Rangers qualified directly for the last four having topped their group but if Kanturk were to win their hurling match, that would be six weeks without a competitive match for the Rosscarbery club.

The other last four encounter sees a Muskerry derby between Éire Óg and Cill na Martra on Saturday, October 10th (3pm) in Coachford. The two clashed in last year’s semi-final, where Cill na Martra won.

In premier intermediate, another Muskerry derby will take place between Uibh Laoire and Naomh Abán on Sunday, October 11th (2pm) in Macroom. The other last four encounter between Fermoy and Kiskeam takes place on the same day in Mallow (3pm).

Adrigole will face Buttevant in the intermediate A semi-final on Saturday, October 10th in Kilmichael (3pm). Tim O’Sullivan’s team are on a run of three last-four defeats in a row and will be desperate to spell an end to that sequence. Elsewhere, Kilmurry face Boherbue in Mourneabbey on Friday, October 9th (7.30pm).

In the premier junior semi-finals, yet another Muskerry derby is on the horizon as Canovee take on Inniscarra in Macroom on Friday, October 9th (7.30pm).

The other side of the draw sees Cobh face St Nick’s on Saturday, October 10th (3pm) in Carrigtwohill.

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Urhan clinched premier junior survival by beating Na Piarsaigh 0-16 to 0-11 in Church Cross last Saturday. The Beara side built up an 0-11 to 0-2 lead by half-time, and that proved enough of a margin to hold out.

Urhan started brightly, with Ben Sullivan, James Sullivan and Alan Elphick (two-pointer) giving them a 0-4 to 0-0 lead inside six minutes. Na Piarsaigh replied with a free but Elphick (two-pointer) and Jamie O’Neill (free) gave them a 0-7 to 0-1 advantage after the first quarter. Cian Crowley and Joseph O’Shea added further scores to give the West Cork side a nine-point lead at the break. The city side pointed the first two scores of the second period to leave it 0-11 to 0-5 on 36 minutes but Jamie O’Neill steadied the ship with a free.

However, two two-pointers in succession for the challengers made a game of it until O’Shea and James Sullivan settled Urhan down once more. Jamie O’Neill rounded off the scoring and sealed Urhan’s survival in the county championship.

The Urhan scorers were: Alan Elphick (2 2pt), Jamie O’Neill (3f) 0-4 each, Cian Crowley (1 2ptf) 0-3, Joseph O’Shea, James Sullivan 0-2 each, Ben Sullivan 0-1.