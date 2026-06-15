Amazon allocates funding of up to €10,000 to 22 community projects in grant scheme

A PLAYSCHOOL in Union Hall, a rowing club in Myross and a surf lifesaving group at Warren Beach are among 22 community-led projects receiving grants for the first ever Amazon South West Cork Community Fund.

Last November, AWS announced Fastnet, a new state-of the-art transatlantic subsea fibre optic cable system connecting Maryland in the US with Castlefreke in Clonakilty.

The fund was established to help local communities launch ideas and programmes which can make a positive impact in the local area and a number of groups, schools and community groups will receive grants of up to €10,000 per project.

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‘When we opened applications for the first time, the response from communities across South West Cork was remarkable. The calibre and volume of proposals made clear that this is a region full of ideas and ambition,’ said Joanne Reynolds, community engagement manager at Amazon Ireland.

‘Behind every one of these projects is a group of people who saw something their community needed and decided to take action. We’re proud to support them and this is just the beginning.’

Myross Rowing Club have received funding to restore a unique 40-foot timber racing boat from the 1960s and bring a piece of local maritime heritage back to life and back onto water

Martin Deasy, safety officers at the club said their club views this vessel as a vital cultural landmark. ‘Securing this grant is the essential step required to honour our predecessors by transforming this historic boat into a functional flagship for community development.’

Warren Beach Surf Lifesaving Group will use the funding to expand its lifesaving education and water safety programme, opening it up to more participants across the local community.

‘The impact this initiative will have on our club will be tremendous, enabling us to purchase additional lifesaving equipment which in turn will allow us to train and support more children and young people in the sport,’ said Mick White, deck manager at Warren Beach.’

Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) said that the range and quality of projects funded through this fund is truly impressive.

‘With 22 projects receiving support – from biodiversity and environmental initiatives to youth development, community safety and the arts – it’s clear that there is no shortage of passion and dedications in our communities. This funding will have a tangible impact on people of all ages across the region,’ said Cllr Kelly.

An appeal was lodged to An Coimisiún Pleanála last month following the grant of planning permission by Cork County Council for a cable landing station at Tullyneasky West, Clonakilty.

Residents Eileen Lynch and Owen McCarthy, who own the property next to the earmarked site are concerned about the negative impact it would have on the value of their property and on other homes in the area.

The landing station is earmarked for a site around 5km north of where the cable would come ashore at Owenahincha.