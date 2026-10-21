3D venture in Rosscarbery has designs on new home

A 3D printing business based in Rosscarbery has started to develop its Christmas stock, writes Jackie Keogh.

Aaron and Jenny Byrne run Orru Designs, a venture that can create everything from personalised gifts to practical replacement parts.

"I was balancing the business alongside my regular job," Aaron told The Southern Star.

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"But I recently made the decision to focus 100 per cent on developing Orru Designs full-time. It’s a big leap, but the support from the community has given us the confidence to go all-in."

Products range from personalised ornaments and children's gifts to decorative lamps, custom lightboxes, signage and plaques, with Irish road sign fridge magnets proving most popular.

A photograph, a rough sketch, or an existing broken component, can be fashioned into functional engineering parts, replacement components, or prototypes for items that are no longer available due to end of life.

"We have a couple of exciting plans in the pipeline that we are really passionate about because we want to give back to the local community by running hands-on workshops.

"The goal is to introduce young people to 3D printing and give them the chance to see their own ideas transformed into physical objects. We will also be reaching out to adults who have an interest in 3D printing," said Aaron

Orru Designs is also considering opening a retail shop so customers can pop in, browse their range, and chat about ideas face-to-face.