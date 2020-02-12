World kickboxing champion wins C-MAP Senior Male Competitor of the Year Award

WORLD kickboxing champion Tony Stephenson was named the Cork Martial Arts Promotions (C-MAP) Senior Male Competitor of the Year at its recent annual awards ceremony.

The Bantry kickboxer was honoured for his terrific 2019 when he was crowned the best in the world for the second time in his career.

Sixteen awards were presented on the night and other local award winners included Meabh Nagle of Bandon Taekwon-Do being named CMAP Junior Girl Competitor of the Year, while Tom Burns from Crosshaven Taekwon-Do was presented with the CMAP Community Spirit of the Year Award.

Blaithin Casey from Crookstown Karate was named CMAP Senior Female Competitor of the Year. Three-time CMAP award winner Lily de la Cour, current European champion and a former world champion from West Cork KickBoxing Club, also presented three awards on the night.