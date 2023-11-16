West takes on East in charity LGFA football match for Marymount Hospice

WHEN West Cork LGFA Chairperson John McCarthy invited John Mackessy as the county board representative to the very successful West Cork LGFA Awards night in Rosscarbery in October, during a conversation between these two great LGFA stalwarts the idea of a charity match between the two divisions – West v East – came to inception.

Clubs were contacted in both divisions, and junior adult ladies’ footballers willingly put their names forward.

West Cork have put together a panel of 24 players who will take on East Cork this Sunday, 19th, in Cloughduv at 3pm. Players from Rosscarbery Ladies, Bantry Blues, Doheny, Castlehaven, and Muintir Gabriels make up the panel of players. Included in the panel is Cork star Melissa Duggan and her Doheny team-mate Noelle O’Mahony. Emma Spillane and Rachel Murphy from Bantry Blues are set to tog out, as are Ann Ward (Muintir Gabriels) and Sandra O’Donoghue (Rosscarbery). Taking charge of the West Cork team will be Brian McCarthy, Miriam Forbes, Declan Harte and Leonard Cooke.

West Cork and East Cork have selected Marymount Hospice as their chosen charity. Marymount University Hospital and Hospice is a charitable organisation that specialises in palliative care and care of older adults. Many in our communities have been affected by life-limiting illness and Marymount have offered the support needed, whether at home or in the hospice, to ensure management of symptoms and comfort throughout the illness. Since it is not state-funded, it is totally reliant on donations from the general public.

Organisers are hoping to see a huge crowd on Sunday to support both teams, and the goal is to raise some vital funds needed for Marymount Hospice. There will be no entry fee at gates upon entry but there will be donation buckets located around the Cloughduv GAA grounds.