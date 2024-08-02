'We're very happy to prove the doubters wrong' - Paul and Fintan give their reaction to winning Olympic Gold

HISTORY was made on the water in Paris this morning as Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy wrote themselves into the history books repeating the feat of three years ago in Tokyo by winning the Olympic lightweight double sculls gold. O’Donovan spoke all week about being the “Little Davids” going up against the “Goliaths” of world rowing. He kept the theme going in his post-race interview with RTÉ.

‘No one believed we could do it coming into the competition. Against all the odds we stuck with it, trained hard. Italy were number one seeds. Greece underdogs like ourselves also put in a big day but we’re very happy to have proved the doubters wrong. It’s a good day for the Irish,’ said O’Donovan.

Alongside O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy was overjoyed having claimed his second Olympic gold medal. The majority of McCarthy’s career has seen him race with O’Donovan and under the guidance of Skibbereen rowing mastermind Dominic Casey, it’s a privilege he hasn’t forgot.

‘I feel like it's just been a crazy, crazy journey the last few years. And honestly, the privilege of a lifetime to be rowing with Paul and under Dominic (Casey) for my whole rowing career, pretty much. So, yeah, it's amazing’.

With no lightweight rowing in 2028, the Skibbereen men will leave behind an ever-lasting legacy of being the last lightweight boat to win an Olympic gold medal.