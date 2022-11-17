WATCH: Tom Savage of Three Red Kings on West Cork's rugby contingent

We chat with Tom Savage of Three Red Kings about the current state of play for the West Cork contingent involved with both Ireland and Munster.

Innishannon’s Jack Crowley made his Ireland senior debut against Fiji on Saturday and he seems to be well-placed in the race to become Johnny Sexton’s understudy ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup and we’ll get Tom’s thoughts on Crowley's growing reputation.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk, @KieranMcC_SS and @matt_hurley01

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.